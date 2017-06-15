Whitley Bay mother backs charity’s appeal for new building

A North Tyneside mother is backing a campaign to help a charity renovate a building.

Lorraine Whitney is among those supporting children charity’s Heel and Toe’s Footprints Appeal.

The charity is looking to raise money to renovate and equip the first building of its kind in the North East for families to undergo life-changing therapy.

The charity delivers conductive therapy – a holistic approach to movement disabilities, incorporating an educational perspective – free of charge, for hundreds of children with cerebral palsy from across the region.

Heel and Toe is appealing to businesses to help raise the £280,000 needed to transform a second building from its current derelict state to a state-of-the art venue, enabling the charity to extend its range of services for disabled children.

The new building will house a hydrotherapy pool, charity shop and accommodation for families living outside the area.

Lorraine, whose three-year-old Danny has delays in his mobility and speech meaning he can’t talk and isn’t able to walk unassisted, took part in Heel and Toe’s Onesie Walk to raise money for the appeal.

She said: “I think the Footprints Appeal is a fantastic campaign and raising money for it is important, especially to have a hydrotherapy pool.

“Danny loves the water and really benefits from going in the hydrotherapy pool as it relaxes him.

“The therapy he has at Heel and Toe is really helping his mobility and he certainly wants to try and do more.

“He couldn’t get up from lying down himself but he can do that now.”

Paul Gilsenan, chairman of Heel and Toe, said: “We’re asking local communities and businesses to get involved in our Footprints Appeal to raise money which will enable us to restore a building we have purchased through our fundraising and provide vital therapy for disabled children from across the region.

“The therapy centre will make a huge difference to the lives of the children and young people we work with as the support can be a lifeline.”

For more information or to make a donation please visit http://heelandtoe.org.uk/footprints-building-appeal/ or contact Amanda Tweedy, fundraising executive at Amanda.tweedy@heelandtoe.org.uk or call 0191 386 8606.