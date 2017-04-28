Whitley Bay pupils drive off with F1 award

A group of students has driven off with a top F1 in schools award.

Invictus, a team of students from Whitley Bay High School, took home the sponsorship and marketing award at the F1 in Schools STEM Challenge UK Finals.

The team – Amelia Titterton, 13, Bethany Robson, 14, Tony Dalziel, 14, Sam Heaney, 13, and Thomas Hamilton, 14 – put in hundreds of hours working on their car, display, verbal presentation and portfolio in the initiative.

Mako, a Development Class F1 in Schools team from Valley Gardens Middle School, won the Judges Recommendation Award.

Invictus was commended for the strategic approach it took to its sponsorship and marketing, not only seeking financial assistance, but targeting engineering companies that offered the team an opportunity to gain valuable advice and mentorship.

The judges said: “Invictus had a clear plan for their fund-raising efforts and their team promotion, which resulted in a broad range of sponsorships that offered the companies a good return on investment.”

Andrew Denford, founder and chairman of F1 in Schools, said: “Every year we see the teams raising their game.

“All the students put a tremendous amount of work into the competition and have shown there is plenty of engineering talent in the UK, ready to be guided into industry careers. The competition also gives students life skills and experiences that will always be beneficial for them and we’re proud to play a small part in their future success.”