Whitley Bay pupils have a wheel-y good time with bike challenge

Two groups of students got on their bikes to complete a challenge programme.

The pupils at Norham High School, in Whitley Bay, completed the programme with Bike4Health – a local community interest company helping people make cycling part of their daily lives.

During May, Year 7 and 8 pupils got on their bikes after school to explore the local Waggonways and cycle paths in North Tyneside, cycling up to 12 miles each time.

The programme finished with an all-day, 25-mile ride, taking in South Shields, Gateshead, Newcastle and back home to Norham via Wallsend.

Meanwhile, Year 10 pupils took part in a Careers Cycle where they rode to a range of employers in North Tyneside to find out about careers as well as the benefits of cycling.

Pupils cycled to Cobalt Business Park where they met with North Tyneside Council leaders and staff from Capita.

Year 8 pupil Toni-Leigh Craig said: “It was so much fun. Now I have done all this training on the bikes I know how to ride like a pro.”

Executive headteacher David Baldwin said: “At Norham, we believe in promoting sustainable travel as well as the benefits of exercise and good health, so we jumped at the chance to take part in Bike4Health.

“The programme has really boosted the pupils’ self-confidence and fitness as well as allowing them to explore the area. The Careers Cycle in particular has been really beneficial for our Year 10 pupils as it demonstrated the fantastic local job opportunities on offer North Tyneside.”

“I’d particularly like to thank Dave Buchan from Bike4Health for the opportunity to take part, and North Tyneside Council for support with funding.”