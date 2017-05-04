Whitley Bay pupils on their marks for charity runs

Pupils have been on their marks to help raise funds for charity.

Children at Marine Park First School, in Whitley Bay, have been challenged to run a mile a day – the equivalent of 10 laps of the playground – to raise funds for charity.

Students and parents kicked off the event on Tuesday by coming to school in their sports clothes and taking part in a mass warm-up, followed by a fun-filled morning of exercise.

The challenge will culminate in a grand finale on Sunday when the school takes over Whitley Bay junior parkrun.

Headteacher Stephen Easton said: “We place a lot of emphasis on health and well-being at Marine Park.

“We are so grateful to the Parents’ Association for funding the creation of the Marine Park Mile on our playground.

“The running track gets children excited about running and being active. The children have given it their all this week and we are so proud of them.

“Teaming up with our neighbours at junior parkrun has been the perfect partnership and we are looking forward to another great morning of running on the sea front on Sunday.

“We hope to see lots of supporters there too.”

The junior parkrun is a 2km run for four to 14-year-olds held at 9am every Sunday, starting on the prom next to the Rendezvous Café.

This Sunday, Marine Park pupils will be lining up in their droves to complete their week-long challenge and raise lots of cash for the NSPCC and the school.

Parent and one of junior parkrun’s directors, Rachel Loughlin, said: “Our aim at junior parkrun is to encourage our young runners into healthy habits for life, so it was great to hear that Marine Park were doing the same through their challenge this week.

“We are looking forward to seeing so many new faces and hope that they come back.”

Anyone who would like to take part in the junior parkrun can register on the park run website and must print off a personalised barcode before taking part.