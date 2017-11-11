Whitley Bay restaurant thanks bank after expansion plans come to fruition

A Whitley Bay business has thanked the role played by a leading bank in their expansion plans.

Popular Indian restaurant Takdir has relocated to new larger seafront premises on East Parade, Whitley Bay, thanks to the help of Barclays.

The restaurant, one of the longest serving in Whitley Bay after being established in 1979, is now run by second generation brothers Mamun and Suffian Rahman.

Previously located 11 East Parade, the restaurant has moved to 7-8 East Parade, creating a contemporary seafront eatery and cocktail bar.

The brothers also own the very popular sister restaurant The Gulshan, in Tynemouth, and both serve traditional Indian food, specialising in authentic tandoori cuisine.

Mamun Rahman, managing director at Rahman Leisure, said: “We’re a family-run business and we’re passionate about supporting the local community.

“We’ve been looking for larger premises for some time now so we are delighted to secure the previously empty building on East Parade and refurbish this totally into a contemporary eatery.

“Whitley Bay is going through a renaissance and we’re delighted that Barclays were able to support our move with a term loan which will support the local regeneration of Whitley Bay.”

Paul Smith, Barclays business banking manager, put together the funding package for the deal.

He said: “It’s been fantastic to work with Mamun and Suffian and see their business grow and flourish.”

“The new premises will provide them with more flexibility to expand for the future and they provide a first class offering in Indian cuisine to the local North East community.”