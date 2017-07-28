Whitley Bay Rotary helps make dreams come true

A charity that makes dreams come true for terminally ill people across the north east has been given a helping hand with its work.

Whitley Bay Rotary Club has awarded £1,000 to Josie’s Dragonfly.

At a recent meeting of the club, charity chairman Jane Dennison gave a moving account of its work with young people, including organising a trip to Centre Parcs, a marriage ceremony, and even the renovation of an old tractor.