Whitley Bay school to hold a family festival of fun

Festival fever is set to hit a Whitley Bay school this weekend.

Marine Park First School is due to hold its MarineFest Summer Fair on Saturday from 11am to 3pm.

Budding artists have been putting pen to paper in a bid to see their masterpieces appear in the festival programme, to be handed out on the day.

The school will be full of the sound of music as hundreds of families are expected to flock to the seafront fundraiser.

There will be a disco dome, tattoo tepee, afternoon teas, a Bubbleologist, bouncy castle, fancy dress photo booth and plenty of street food.

By popular demand, there will be a Lego card-swap stall, little and large sumo wrestling, plus old favourites such as hook a duck, splat the rat, tombola, raffle and a lucky dip.

Entry is £1 per person.

A gallery of all entries into the festival programme design competition will be on display.

The overall winner was Senna Lily Gorvett from Year 4 North.

Headteacher Stephen Easton said: “With summer here and festival season in full swing, we thought it would be fantastic to hold our very own at the summer fayre this year.

“The children have come up with lots of great ideas for the event and we are excited to have their artwork on display.”

“Hundreds of pupils from reception up to year four entered their designs into the competition.

“It was so tough to choose as the standard and creativity was outstanding, but Senna’s picture just perfectly captured the essence of what the day will all be about.

“The fair is open to everyone, not just the school and we really hope the people of Whitley Bay and beyond will come and support the event and have a fantastic, family day out.”