Whitley Bay schoolgirl lands new train name

A Whitley Bay schoolgirl is said to be chuffed after winning a competition to officially name North Tyneside’s new coastal land train.

Harriet Ellis, seven, is a pupil at Marine Park First School.

She came up with the name Spirit of the Bay as she says it will ‘make you feel the joy of Whitley Bay’.

The new land train will operate between St Mary’s Lighthouse and the Playhouse from Tuesday, August 1, and throughout the rest of the summer.

It will be run by Cygnet Events in partnership with North Tyneside Council.

Mayor Norma Redfearn paid a visit to Harriet at her school to present her with a certificate and vouchers for free ice creams for her and all of her classmates from Mister Woods Coffee Shop.

Mayor Redfearn said: “Harriet was a worthy winner of the competition and I absolutely love the name she came up with - it’s far better than anything I could have thought of!

“There were hundreds of brilliant entries from schools all across the borough and I would like to say well done to everyone who took part and I hope to see you all on the land train soon.”

The competition was ran by Cygnet Events throughout all first and primary schools in North Tyneside. Each pupil was asked to enter their suggestion and why they chose it.

Leanne Nicholson, managing director of Cygnet Events, said they were inundated with entries.

Train tickets will cost £2 for adults, or £3 return, and child’s tickets will be £1.50, or £2 return.