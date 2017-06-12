Whitley Bay store gives local designers a chance

A clothing store in Whitley Bay is helping give local designers a chance to get spotted.

Hamiedog Menswear, which opened seven months ago in Park View, is allowing designers to showcase their work for shoppers to buy.

Among the local brands at the store – which is proving popular with men and women – are TriXta and Low Quay, both designed and produced in North Shields, as well as Longsands Clothing from Tynemouth.

Shop owner Scott Glazebrook, from North Shields, said: “It was always the intention to support local talent.

“We were first approached by TriXta who have a loyal following from Tynemouth Market, with their bold and eye-catching designs.

“I knew as soon as I saw their collection that they would be a perfect fit to the store and shoppers just love what’s on offer.

“On the first day that the TriXta delivery arrived, I couldn’t get the stock out quick enough and people were really interested to see what was going on.”

TriXta Design originated in 2015 by Jon Trick who already has his clothing on sale in independent retailers across the country.

Jon said: “I’m thrilled to be working with Scott at Hamiedog.

“I’ve been really impressed at how popular my designs have been with the Whitley Bay shoppers.

“I can’t wait to get my new collection out and about for the Summer.

“Having a local stockist like this means I can immediately see what people like.”

The Low Quay Clothing brand is headed up by David Neal, also from North Shields, whose inspiration is the rich fishing heritage of his hometown.

Longsands Clothing Co. of Tynemouth is the latest addition to Hamiedog and although the brand already has a massive following, a presence in Whitley Bay is a welcome addition to the team.

Scott said: “There is a lot happening in the town right now.

“There’s a real sense of change in the air here in Whitley Bay and I’m really excited to be a part of it.”

Scott added: “We are committed to shouting about what’s great here in the North East.

“There is so much talent out there and often getting designs on shop rails is a massive challenge for startup clothing firms.

“By stocking their collection gives us both a massive boost and it means that local people are given even more choice when it comes to clothes shopping.”