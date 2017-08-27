Whitley Bay swapshop raises nearly £200 for charity

Children and young people from Barnardo’s The BASE in North Tyneside held a community swapshop at the Whitley Bay Big Local, raising £183 for the charity.

The money was raised through selling cakes and scones made by the young people, a tombola and selling on swapped pre-loved items donated by local businesses, Barnardo’s staff and the young people’s families.

The event was organised by a group of children aged 11 to 13 from Whitley Bay who regularly attend The BASE on a Friday evening for one-to-one support and discussions, plus various activities and games.

Justine Carmichael, project worker at The BASE, said: “What a wonderful day! I can’t express how proud we are of these young people for their hard work, tenacity, intelligence and humour.”

“Thanks so much to young people’s families, members of the public and local businesses for helping us. And thanks to Whitley Bay Big Local for hosting and supporting us.”

The children access The BASE for one to one support, to discuss social issues and to help influence change for others within the local area.

They also participate in cookery, art, games and confidence building activities. The money raised will go towards the group budget to enable them to buy art equipment, cooking ingredients and other essential items.