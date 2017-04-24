Search

Whitley Bay teen sails off with top award

Aaron Hobb receives his award from James Proctor, deputy chairman of the RYA North East Region, and Allison Claydon, windsurfing coach at Coquet Shorebase Trust Windsurfing Club.

A teenager has sailed off with a top regional award.

Aaron Hobb has been chosen as the RYA (Royal Yachting Association) North East Young Sailor of the Year 2016.

The 16-year-old, from Whitley Bay, was presented with his award – the Trident Trophy – at Druridge Bay Country Park.

The award is given to a young sailor who excels in sailing or windsurfing, is a great ambassador for the sport and a mentor to junior or more novice sailors.

Aaron was chosen from a strong batch of nominees by a panel of judges for his success in windsurfing and his commitment to the Coquet Shorebase Trust Windsurfing Club.

Allison Claydon, windsurfing coach at Coquet Shorebase Trust, who nominated Aaron, said: “Aaron has been a member of Coquet Shorebase Trust Windsurfing Club for five years now and in that time has progressed from being a beginner to competing in the RYA Youth National Championships.”

Aaron has also completed RYA power boat and safety boat courses and has qualified as a RYA Start Windsurf instructor, with a racing endorsement.

Aaron said: “I am thrilled to receive the Trident Trophy and RYA NE Young Sailor of the Year Award.

“I had a great year on the water in 2016, travelling the length of the UK for my windsurf training and attending as many UK Windsurfing Association events as I could.

“I’ve received lots of support from my school, Whitley Bay High School), Coquet Windsurfing Club, parents, coach and fellow sailors.”

Allison added: “His enthusiasm for the sport never wanes.

“He and his family continue to travel many thousands of miles per year to train and compete nationally and internationally. I feel he is a credit to the club and the region. Well done Aaron.”

For more on the RYA visit www.rya.org.uk