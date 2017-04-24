Whitley Bay teen sails off with top award

A teenager has sailed off with a top regional award.

Aaron Hobb has been chosen as the RYA (Royal Yachting Association) North East Young Sailor of the Year 2016.

The 16-year-old, from Whitley Bay, was presented with his award – the Trident Trophy – at Druridge Bay Country Park.

The award is given to a young sailor who excels in sailing or windsurfing, is a great ambassador for the sport and a mentor to junior or more novice sailors.

Aaron was chosen from a strong batch of nominees by a panel of judges for his success in windsurfing and his commitment to the Coquet Shorebase Trust Windsurfing Club.

Allison Claydon, windsurfing coach at Coquet Shorebase Trust, who nominated Aaron, said: “Aaron has been a member of Coquet Shorebase Trust Windsurfing Club for five years now and in that time has progressed from being a beginner to competing in the RYA Youth National Championships.”

Aaron has also completed RYA power boat and safety boat courses and has qualified as a RYA Start Windsurf instructor, with a racing endorsement.

Aaron said: “I am thrilled to receive the Trident Trophy and RYA NE Young Sailor of the Year Award.

“I had a great year on the water in 2016, travelling the length of the UK for my windsurf training and attending as many UK Windsurfing Association events as I could.

“I’ve received lots of support from my school, Whitley Bay High School), Coquet Windsurfing Club, parents, coach and fellow sailors.”

Allison added: “His enthusiasm for the sport never wanes.

“He and his family continue to travel many thousands of miles per year to train and compete nationally and internationally. I feel he is a credit to the club and the region. Well done Aaron.”

For more on the RYA visit www.rya.org.uk