Whitley Bay vets come up trumps in fight against dog fouling

The streets of North Tyneside are now cleaner thanks to a month-long drive to rid the borough of dog poo.

Westway Veterinary Group, which has a branch in Whitley Bay, has been praised for its initiative in encouraging dog walkers to clean up after their pets.

As the campaign ends, Westway Vets says it has been a huge success with dozens of dog owners popping into the Claremont Road surgery to pick up free poo bags since the beginning of August.

Westway Vets also sponsored 10 bins along the seafront from St Mary’s Lighthouse to Tynemouth so dog walkers could dump the bags hygienically.

The campaign has drawn praise from North Tyneside Council for promoting responsible pet ownership at a time when dog fouling is proving a major concern in communities.

Westway vet Abbey Taylor, who runs the Whitley Bay surgery, said: “We are delighted at the success of the campaign, which has really focused dog owners’ minds on the need to look after their pet responsibly, and play their part in keeping the streets of Whitley Bay clean.”

Coun John Stirling, cabinet member for the environment, described the campaign as ‘positive’ and ‘proactive’.

He added: “Hopefully this campaign will have a lasting effect and together as a community we can keep the streets of the town free from dog mess.”