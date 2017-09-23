Whitley Bay Whippets show dogged determination

Whitley Bay Whippets lived up to their name when they took part in a tough challenge.

The four pals, all from Whitley Bay, ran the Paras10, a gruelling 10-miler wearing boots and carrying a 35lb rucksack, on the Parachute Regiment’s training course for recruits.

The recruits have to run it in under 1hr50 as part of their training and the selection process. However, once a year, the course is open to civilians who get three hours to complete it.

The Whippets, who run, cycle and train together, won the prize for first civilian team back. Three of the team even finished within the recruits’ cut-off time of 1.50.

They were presented with their trophy by the commanding officer of the infantry training school.