Whitley Bay young swimmers going for gold at School Games National Finals

Two Whitley Bay athletes have been selected to be part of the swimming squad at the 2017 School Games National Finals.

Will Morris and Alfie Kelly, both 15, will compete for the England North squad at the event.

The pair already have an impressive record of success.

Will, from Whitley Bay High School and a member of the Tynemouth Swimming Club, has been a British Short Course Championship medallist.

Alfie, from St Thomas More RC Academy and trains with Newcastle Swim Team, was a medal winner in the British Summer Championships.

Will and Alfie will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of some of Britain’s biggest sporting stars who have competed at the School Games before going on to senior international success.

The School Games are an integrated multi-sport event for the UK’s most talented school-age athletes and will take place at Loughborough University from August 31 to September 3.

Previous competitors include Paralympic champions Hannah Cockroft, Ellie Simmonds and Jonnie Peacock, as well as Team GB sprinter Adam Gemili.

“I find watching any Para sport events really inspiring,” said Alfie. “Seeing what those athletes have overcome due to physical hurdles is incredible.”

At the event, Will and Alfie will live in a dedicated Athletes’ Village on the Loughborough University campus, take part in an opening ceremony and perform in front of huge crowds of spectators.

Ali Oliver, chief executive officer of the Youth Sport Trust, said: “Competitors get a real taste of what it’s like to be part of a world-class sporting event at the amazing sporting venues of Loughborough University, and the event is a great way to see our future sporting champions in action today.”

Tickets for the event are available online. visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/2017schoolgames