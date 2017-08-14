Whitley Bay youngsters to hold community swap shop for charity

A group of young people are holding a community swap shop in Whitley Bay this week for a national children’s charity.

The event has been organised by a group of 11 to 13-year-olds who regularly attend Barnado’s The BASE, in Whitley Bay, on a Friday evening.

The BASE offers one to one support to discuss social issues and to help influence change for others within the local area. They also participate in cookery, art, games and confidence building activities.

The community swap shop will take place from 11am to 3pm on Wednesday, August 16, at the Whitley Bay Big Local.

Justine Carmichael, project worker at The BASE, said: “We really hope everyone in Whitley Bay can come along and support this fantastic group of children with bags of preloved items to swap and anything that we could use in the tombola.

“As well as raising awareness of what The BASE offers to children, young people and families in North Tyneside and Northumberland we would like to create closer links right across the community, from young to old, developing an intergenerational affinity.”