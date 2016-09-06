WILLS: Gifts make a difference

While three quarters of us give regularly to charity in our lifetime, only seven per cent give to a charity in their Wills.

Remember A Charity in your Will Week runs from September 12 to 18 and is all about showing how much of a difference a gift in your Will can make.

At Diabetes UK, gifts in Wills make a huge difference to the lives of millions of people living with diabetes. They help us fund research, campaign on key issues, and offer education and support to people who need it.

There are now four million people with diabetes in the UK, a number that is growing rapidly, with 11.9 million people at increased risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

It can be a serious, even life-threatening condition, but the right support helps people to live long, healthy lives.

Diabetes UK understands that family and friends must always come first. All we ask is that you consider leaving a gift to Diabetes UK.

If you would like to speak to our Gifts in Wills team call 020 7424 1853, email legacies@diabetes.org.uk or visit diabetes.org.uk/legacies.

What better legacy could you leave to future generations?

Carmel Ganner

Regional Media Officer