Witness appeal after attempted robbery in North Shields

Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted robbery at knifepoint in North Shields.

A man and a woman were in a parked car on Spring Terrace at 9.08pm on Saturday, October 21, when a man opened the back door and got in.

He threatened the couple with a small knife, but was disturbed by a passer-by and ran off empty-handed on foot towards Chirton West View.

The offender is described as a white man, approximately 5ft 9in tall, wearing black clothing, including a black cap.

The occupants of the car were shocked but otherwise uninjured.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1124 of 21/10/17 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.