Witnesses sought after boy is approached by man near school

Police are appealing for witnesses after a young boy was approached by a man.

The ten-year-old was walking to school when the incident happened beside the Barclay’s Bank, Station Road, Forest Hall, at 9.22am today (Wednesday).

The boy was not injured and police are making enquiries in the Forest Hall area.

There are additional officers in the area to speak to local people to identify any potential witnesses to the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 ext 45124 quoting reference 227 of 05/04/17.