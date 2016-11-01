Woman fights back during attempted robbery

A female member of staff fought off two masked burglars after being attacked during an attempted robbery.

Two men wearing Hallowe’en masks entered the Daren Persson Funeral Directors premises in Churchill Street, Wallsend, at 2pm on Monday.

They demanded that a staff member hand over money and when she refused one of the men punched her in the face.

The woman fought back and kicked one of the men and they both fled the building empty handed.

The men were described as being in their early 20s and were wearing Hallowe’en ‘Scream’ style white and black masks.

Officers believe they were hanging around the front of the building in the hours before the attack.

Police are appealing for anyone who might have seen anything to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 587 31/10/16.