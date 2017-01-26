Woman grabbed during attempted robbery

A woman was grabbed by a man during an attempted robbery.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened at around 1.45pm on Wednesday.

A 57-year-old woman was walking underneath the Metro bridge between Brussels Road and Crawley Road, Wallsend, when she was approached by a man.

He grabbed her by the arm and demanded she handed over her money.

The woman refused and he ran off towards the rear lane of Crawley Road.

The offender is described as being of Asian appearance, around 5ft 9ins tall and of medium build. He was clean shaven and had dark hair styled with a fringe.

He was wearing a black zip up jacket with a collar, light blue flared jeans and black shoes / trainers.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and extra officers were in the area last night.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 509 25/01/17.