Woman left with serious head injuries after couple are assaulted

A woman suffered serious head injuries after being attacked in Whitley Bay.

The 32-year-old was walking in Esplanade Place with a 43-year-old man when the pair were assaulted by two men at 4.19pm on Monday.

One of the attackers is believed to have been on a bicycle and it is thought both offenders then made off towards Whitley Bay Metro Station.

The victims of the assault were both taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) Hospital by paramedics.

The woman suffered serious head injuries and is described as being in a critical but stable condition.

The man also remains in hospital with facial injuries, his condition is described as stable. Police believe that those involved are known to each other.

Following enquiries a 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Sharon Chatterton said: “We’re appealing for information from the public and want to hear from any one who was in this area of Whitley Bay on Monday, November 7, between 4pm and 4.30pm, as they may have seen or heard something which could help our investigation.

“We believe that two men were involved in this assault and we are continuing to make enquiries to identify those responsible.”

Officers are carrying out house to house enquiries and additional uniformed officers are on patrol in the area to reassure the community.

Neighbourhood Inspector Martin Brooks said: “These types of incidents do cause concern in our community and we have neighbourhood officers in the area working on this enquiry and speaking to local residents.

“We are treating this as an isolated incident, and would ask if anyone has any concerns about this incident, please do speak to one of our officers.”

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious is asked to contact police. Also anyone who may have seen the offenders make off towards the Metro station should contact police.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 632 of 07/11/16 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.