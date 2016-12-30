Woman rescued after becoming stranded on sea wall

A woman was rescued after becoming stranded on a sea wall.

Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade (TVLB) were called out just before noon today (Friday) after reports of a female stuck on the sea wall at the north end of King Edward’s Bay, Tynemouth.

The woman, who was celebrating her birthday with a walk along the coast, had walked along the rocks between Tynemouth Long Sands and the Bay, before making her way onto the sea wall and then realising that due to the seaweed, it was too slippy for her to continue walking unaided.

Two Brigade members donned Water Rescue equipment and made their way to the casualty where they gave her a helmet and lifejacket.

They then guided her off the sea wall and to safety.

The woman, who was extremely grateful for the help she received, then left the scene and all rescue units, including Blyth Coastguard Rescue Team, who had been tasked to assist the TVLB were stood down.