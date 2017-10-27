Woman seriously injured in hit and run

A woman has been seriously injured after being hit by a car.

A 40-year-old woman had been injured in a collision with a grey Audi vehicle on Coldstream Gardens, Wallsend, at around 10.20am today (Friday).

Emergency services attended the scene and the female pedestrian was attended to by paramedics for serious, life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle involved in the collision did not stop at the scene and enquiries are currently ongoing to trace it.

The road has been closed at the junction of Murray Road to allow officers to carry out their investigation.

Anyone who witnesses the collision, or has information that may help police, should contact officers on 101 quoting log 278 27/10/17.