Work starts on project to ease congestion at roundabouts

Motorists are being reminded that work has begun to try to ease congestion on a busy commuter route.

Off-peak works are under way on the A19/A191 Holystone roundabout and at the northern end of Cobalt Business Park.

The £5.1m project is aiming to ease congestion at the two junctions.

A council spokesman said: “There have been some revisions made to the project plan in order to complete all of the enabling works before any off-peak road closures are needed.

“The focus over the next two weeks will be on a series of preparatory works on the A19/A191 Holystone roundabout.

“These include site clearance and ground penetration radar (GPR) surveys to identify and record underground services.

“Work also continues on the A191 to install new street lighting.

“None of this work will impact upon road users.”

Work includes widening the Holystone roundabout and slip-roads, constructing an additional lane on the A191 from Cobalt to Holystone and widening the road into Cobalt Business Park.