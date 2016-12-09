Work starts to build 14 homes on site of former hotel

Work has started on replacing a former seafront hotel with new houses.

A total of 14 townhouses are to be built on the former High Point Hotel, which was demolished earlier this year.

The High Point View development, on the Promenade, is a joint venture between developers High Point View Ltd and North Tyneside Council.

Work is underway with contractor Northern Bear Building Services Ltd on site with a view to completion in mid-2017.

The project has been designed by Miller Partnership Architects while law firm Sintons handled the real estate development and construction law matters on behalf of High Point View Ltd.

The properties – a mix of three, four and five bedrooms – all offer uninterrupted sea views with floor-to-ceiling balconies overlooking the Promenade and feature the latest automated technology to control heating and appliances.

Anoop Puri, managing director of High Point View Ltd, said: “We have worked closely with North Tyneside Council to devise this residential scheme, which brings back into use a site which has blighted this beautiful seafront for years.

“This is a very exciting project to be part of, and compliments the wider regeneration of the shoreline in Whitley Bay.

“Already, we have had significant interest in this site.”

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “I’m really pleased to see the commencement of work at the High Point View site – these new family homes are much-needed and will give the area a huge boost.

“It’s such an exciting time at the coast with the various projects going on as part of our regeneration plans.”

Alok Loomba, partner in Sintons’ Real Estate team, said: “The High Point View project is transforming a run-down part of the beautiful Whitley Bay coastline into a very desirable residential development. This will not only bring much-needed family home provision to the coast, but also its careful design means it will also be visually attractive and will fit into the ongoing regeneration.”

“We are very pleased to have been instructed on this project, with specialists from our real estate, construction and residential development teams all working together to bring the High Point View scheme to fruition.”

Neil Jukes, managing director of Northern Bear Building Services Ltd, said: “We are proud to be constructing this fantastic scheme on the sea front with High Point and North Tyneside Council.

“Our skilled operatives will be ensuring the highest quality houses are produced in partnership with the team, and we will deliver an ongoing maintenance service with our local operatives who are part of this local community.”

Steve Miller, from Miller Partnership Architects, said: “We have designed High Point View as a contemporary take on the traditional townhouse terrace.

“The terrace frontage creates a tightly defined street edge, which respects existing building lines along the Promenade. We have made the most of the space available to create a development of 14 family homes unrivalled in their location.”

Trading Places is marketing the High Point View development. For more details, visit www.highpointview.co.uk