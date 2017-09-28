Work to do on mental health

Around a quarter of all people, no matter what their background, will experience some form of mental health problem at some point in their lives, and usually through no fault of their own.

As a society, we are now at last moving on from blame and disdain to seeing this as an issue we should do more to tackle.

We need to treat mental health crises, which can be unexpected and disastrous.

The major parties have accepted that stigma and ignorance are no way to deal with something so common.

However, decades of neglect and under-funding inevitably means that there’s still much unmet need, and the ongoing need to improve practice.

I recently lent my support to a Mind event at the Commons.

Mind is the country’s foremost mental health charity, campaigning to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding so that everyone experiencing a mental health problem gets support and respect.

The new Mind campaign seeks to raise the bar for mental health services.

NHS England’s five year strategy is less than a third of its way through its life and Mind is keen on ensuring the government’s national commitments are delivered across England.

Unfortunately, constituents tell me and other MPs they’re not getting the support they need.

My role is ensuring that these high-level promises are implemented, and holding ministers to account.

You can find more information at www.mind.org.uk

Mind also has a confidential information and support line, Mind Infoline, available on 0300 123 3393, from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Friday.