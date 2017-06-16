Work under way in Backworth for 145 new homes

Work has started on nearly 150 new homes in a North Tyneside village.

Robertson Homes has begun construction of the 145 homes in Backworth, which marks its second foray into the North East following 40 new homes in Rothbury.

There are several house types available – including three and four-bedroom detatched villas.

Sharon Spinelli, Robertson Homes sales and marketing director, said: “Robertson has been in the North East for a very long time.

“We’re very excited; Homes joining the team in England strengthens our commitment to the location.”

She added: “We have an uncompromising attention to detail.

“Our thoughtful design and build creates stylish, spacious homes with innovative layouts, the perfect base for modern family living.

“We’re very much looking forward to providing this select development of luxury new homes in Backworth.

“This, and Cragside Gardens in Rothbury, represent lasting Robertson Homes’ communities in the North East of England.”

The properties include garden rooms with cathedral-style ceilings and large windows, German-design kitchens, Porcelanosa tiling and Villeroy & Boch sanitary-ware in en-suites and bathrooms, and new elevation designs and externals, with some house types having contemporary glass balcony detail.

For more information on Robertson Homes new Backworth development visit www.robertsonhomes.co.uk or call 0333 0050478.