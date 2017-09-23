Workshops build on Spanish City heritage skills

The regeneration of an iconic building is helping to inspire young people into construction.

Heritage skills workshops have been held at the Spanish City in the hope that historic restoration skills aren’t lost on a new generation.

As the restoration reached the half-way stage last week, Robertson, the construction company carrying out the work on the Dome, held the free workshops in stone masonry, plaster moulding and lime wash for students and residents to try their hand at technqiues which have been used in the project.

Garry Hope, regional managing director for Robertson North East England, said: “The regeneration taking place at Spanish City uses some historic restoration skills and we hope by putting on these workshops we can inspire young people to consider a career in construction.

“As this iconic restoration reaches the half-way stage, we wanted to showcase and celebrate the wide array of skills being employed by providing workshops in stonemasonry, plaster moulding and lime wash – all of which are being used on the project.”

North Tyneside Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “Heritage skills are vital in our work to restore Spanish City and protect other historic buildings across North Tyneside.

“We must ensure we can preserve our history by investing now in the skills needed to look after those very special buildings in the future.

“It’s great to see so many young people involved in these workshops and I hope they inspire them to explore the exciting and unique careers available in the construction industry.”