Writing group set to launch first joint publication this weekend

A group of six local creative writers calling themselves The Xchangers have put together their first joint booklet, which is being launched on Sunday.

The Group first met in 2015 at a North Tyneside adult-learning course and now these friends meet every Friday at The Exchange on Howard Street, North Shields, where they support each other to develop the confidence to create and submit material to be published and just have a go.

And that’s exactly what they have done. The group has produced a booklet, Rip Tides and Fish Bites, which is a collection of short stories and poems inspired by North Shields and the surrounding area. The stories which are emotionally charged, uplifting and heart-warming have been written by Helen L Scott, Claire Reynolds, Sue Miller, John Purves, Lyn Melville and Krys Wysocki.

The Xchangers were looking for an opportunity to support a local cause and jointly decided upon The Palliative Care Unit Redesdale Court, The Seamen’s Mission and the North Shields Fishermen’s Heritage Project (NSFHP).

As well as a few short readings and music by The Beldons, NSFHP vice-chairman/retired fisherman Henry Howard will be there to share a few of his salty sea dog tales. The free event at the Exchange Bar, Howard Street, North Shields, is on Sunday between 3pm and 5pm.

Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “It’s wonderful that this group of individuals, who met at a creative-writing class at North Shields Library, have gained so much confidence in their story-telling abilities to have written a booklet of prose and poetry together, and also to hear that they’ve gone on to support three worthwhile causes in our local community which are very close to their hearts.”