Writing workshops with Cloud Nine

Playwright and author Peter Mortimer.

Playwright and author Peter Mortimer.

0
Have your say

A performance space has teamed up with a theatre company to run writing workshops.

The Exchange in Saville Street, North Shields, will host eight weekly workshops, from Monday, run by writer and artistic director of Cloud Nine Theatre Productions. Contact 0191 2531901 to find out more.

Back to the top of the page