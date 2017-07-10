YMCA celebrates opening of new £250k refurbished facility

YMCA North Tyneside has unveiled its fresh new look following a near £250,000 redevelopment.

The inspirational charity has officially opened its new entrance, reception and café at its premises in West Percy Street, North Shields.

The official opening of YMCA North Tyneside's new cafe. Picture by Stephen Czopinski

The £227,650 development was made possible thanks to financial contributions from several organisations, with representatives joined by YMCA officials, Mayor Norma Redfearn, Coun Tommy Mulvenna, Young Mayor Oscar Brian and other guests at the opening event.

Ian Pearson, chairman of the board for YMCA North Tyneside, said: “This project represents what YMCA is truly about. More than a 12-week building project and more than a three-year building redevelopment programme.

“YMCA is helping to create a community that is happy, healthy and connected, inspiring members of our community to help transform the lives of young people.”

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “When I walked into the new entrance and turned the corner I just thought ‘wow’.

“Everyone involved in this project has done a fantastic job and I am extremely pleased and proud of our partnership project which will help us give these young people the best chance to succeed.

“There are so many amazing people in North Tyneside doing great things and this is a really important part of that.”

The café is open Monday to Saturday, 8am to 5.30pm and serves a range of healthy, homemade hot and cold food, coffee, cakes and scones. For more, call (0191) 257 5434.