YMCA North Tyneside needs your vote after being shortlisted for national award

The North Tyneside branch of a leading youth charity is calling for the local community’s support to vote for it for a prestigious national award.

YMCA North Tyneside, which has operated in North Shields for the past 138 years, has been shortlisted as YMCA of the Year in the Youth Matters Awards 2017.

It will be up against four other YMCA branches within this category.

Dean Titterton, Chief Executive of YMCA North Tyneside, said: “We are overjoyed and excited to be nominated for such a significant award and to have reached this stage of the process.

“We hope everyone in the local community will vote for us as making it through to the final judging panel would be an incredible way to celebrate our collective achievements over the past year.”

In addition to this, another Youth Matters award is up for grabs in the region.

Shay Simpson, 14, has been nominated for Young Leader of the Year.

Shay, from South Tyneside, attends one of the youth projects ran by YMCA North Tyneside in Jarrow.

To vote for Shay and YMCA North Tyneside, visit www.ymca.ork.uk/awards

Online voting opened on Monday August 14 and runs until Friday August 25.