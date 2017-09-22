You’re never too old to learn new kicks

Two Whitley Bay martial artists have proved that you’re never too old, or young, to learn new tricks and kicks.

Taekwon-Do students Thomas Robson, 14, and 60-year-old John Perrin are celebrating after bringing yet more black belt success to the Reflex School of Taekwon-Do in Park Road, Whitley Bay.

Thomas has been promoted to his first degree international adult black belt in ITF Taekwon-Do.

As he was achieving that goal, Mr Perrin was earning himself a 3rd degree international black belt.

Reflex instructor Brett Stronach was delighted with the performance of the students.

“A massive well done to them both,” he said. “They are both a great inspiration to all our other students as it takes much dedication and hard work to achieve the ITF black belt.

“Thomas achieved his international black belt after a gruelling technical assessment, written examination and submission of a thesis. Both have done fantastically well.

“It shows that with hard work, it doesn’t matter how old or how young you are, you can go far in Taekwon-Do.”

Anyone interested in taking up Taekwon-Do can find out more by calling Reflex on 0191 2519159.