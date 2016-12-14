Young and old join to celebrate Christmas lunch

A friendship group between pupils and older residents has marked its first anniversary with Christmas celebrations.

The ‘Young at Heart’ club sees older people from the North Shields area spend time with pupils at Norham High School each month.

It was launched last December when the group met for the first time during a Christmas lunch at St Peter’s Church, North Shields.

And this year the students were joined by 25 residents to share a festive lunch of turkey and all the trimmings, followed by Christmas carols and gift-giving.

As well as being a social event, the Young at Heart club helps bridge the generational gap as the friends meet to share stories, skills and take part in fun activities including bingo, knitting and IT sessions.

Year 8 pupil Sophie Wallis, said: “The Young at Heart Club is a great opportunity for our school and our local community to strengthen our links and the last year has just flown by.

“It has been really lovely to see the relationships between us all blossom and strengthen each time the group meets, and it’s something we all really look forward to organising and taking part in.

“The Christmas lunch was extra special and we all had a fantastic time.”

David Baldwin, Executive Headteacher at Norham High School, added: “We’re extremely proud of our pupils and the work they’ve done over the last year to reach out to members of our community and build these great friendships.”

“It’s wonderful to welcome these friends into Norham High School and I hope the club will continue to go from strength to strength in 2017.”