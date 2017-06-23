Young designers are on the road to success

Young car designers put their skills to the test for a regional competition.

A group of Year 6 students at Carville Primary School, in Wallsend, were given the opportunity to take part in building a Goblin Kit Car.

And the team – Carville Vipers – were able to put their new-found skills to the test by racing it at Gateshead Stadium.

Mr Storey, science, technology, engineering and mathematics co-ordinator at the school, said: “The project was run as a Carville University Module every Friday afternoon. It provides challenge and is fully immersed ‘real life’ learning.”

Teachers, pupils and an engineer from Greenpower Education Trust’s Inspiring Engineers initiative worked to build the kit car, also developing engineering, problem-solving and teamwork skills.

Gateshead Stadium hosted the school Grand Prix with project schools all competing against each other.