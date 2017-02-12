Young F1 designers secure place at national finals

A group of students has motored its way to the finals of a prestigious competition.

Year 9 pupils at Whitley Bay High School competed in the regional finals of the F1 In Schools engineering competition.

Participants are asked to design and manufacture an F1 car at school through visits to Nissan, develop a marketing strategy and plan a presentation for the finals.

Team Invictus – Amelia Titterton, Bethany Robson, Tony Dalziel, Sam Heaney and Thomas Hamilton – was the fastest car in the region and took second place in the professional class.

The team will now head to Silverstone at the end of March for the national finals. It is looking for additional sponsors to go alongside current backers the Port of Blyth and Elliot Engineering.

Bethany said: “It had been a great experience and the Technology Department at Whitley Bay High School, especially Mr Gray, had provided fantastic support.”