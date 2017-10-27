Young girl injured in horror fall off promenade

A young girl was injured in a horror 8ft fall off a promenade.

The six-year-old girl had been cycling down a path at the northern end of the promenade at Whitley Bay at 11.15am yesterday (Thursday) when she failed to stop and hit the sea wall.

She then fell over the sea wall, landing 8ft below on the concrete access steps.

Paramedics and members of the Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade stabilised and assessed the young girl.

She was then transferred to a carry chair before being taken to an ambulance for further assessment and treatment at hospital.

The girl is thought to have suffered possible leg and pelvic injuries.

TVLB Captain Peter Lilley said: “Although she landed on her back, the casualty was thought to have avoided serious injury to her head due to the helmet she was wearing.

“The Brigade wishes her a speedy recovery in hospital.”