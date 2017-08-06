Young gymnasts spring into action

A gymnastics club is jumping for joy after fund-raising for a new floor.

Tyneside Gymnastics Club recently relocated to its own premises in New Hartley after hiring halls at Queen Alexandra College in North Shields.

Top of its list of purchases for the new premises was a sprung floor to benefit the growing number of local gymnasts attending classes.

The gymnasts took to the streets to showcase their skills to visiting supporters of the Dacia Magic Cup Rugby League Weekend and, as a result, more than £2,300 was raised.

Fund-raising officer Andrea Stutt said: “After a combined total of nearly 30 hours of bucket collecting at St James Park and neighbouring city streets, we were absolutely delighted by the generosity of the Geordies as well as visitors from all over the country who had travelled to Newcastle to watch the rugby.

“We have been so close to reaching our target for some time and thanks to Newcastle Council allowing us to collect, our new sprung floor is set to become a reality very soon.”

Head coach and club founder Lynsey White said: “Since starting the club with a small number of beginner gymnasts in 2010, I’m thrilled at the way our club has grown.

“We already have more than 150 medals and trophies to our name with over 200 gymnasts on the roll, and thanks to recently relocating to our own gym, we can only continue to improve.”

The club offers recreational, artistic, and boys’ classes. Visit www.tynesidegymnastics.co.uk