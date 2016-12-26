Young people aid asylum seekers

Young councillors in North Tyneside have spread some Christmas cheer among refugees and asylum seekers.

Members of the Youth Council handed over bags of food and other household items which have been collected throughout the year to the Young Mayor’s chosen charity for 2016, the Walking With project based at Saint Luke’s Church in Wallsend.

More than £200 raised by staff at North Tyneside Council was also presented to the charity, which provides relief for asylum seekers and refugees in the borough.

The Youth Council is made up of 50 youth councillors, aged between 11 and 19, who represent the views and ideas of other young people in the borough. Every year, the Young Mayor and youth councillors decide on a local charity to support.

Young Mayor Kieran Archer said: “Troubled times like these demand charity and togetherness. Walking With is a proud example of human unity and togetherness when we need it most.”