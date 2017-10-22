Young rugby stars land new sponsors

Young rugby starts have kicked off the new season receiving a generous donation.

Percy Park RFC Under 11s have secured sponsorship from Wallsend-based Dorset Arms Hotel.

The family-run bed and breakfast is owned by Stan Magdin, whose grandson Callum plays for the club’s minis team.

Stan said: “The club has a real family focus and values, and we’re delighted to be supporting Callum’s team, and wish them all the best for the new season.”

Ann Bridges, team coach at Percy Park, added: “We’re really chuffed that the Dorset Arms is sponsoring our shirts this year.

“Callum, like many other players, has been with the team since they were five years old and they’re all very much part of our rugby family.”

“The lads will wear their new shirts with pride.”

Anyone interested in joining the club should email membership@percyparkrfc.co.uk