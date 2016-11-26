Youngsters take over at the council

Young people took over the reins in a number of jobs at North Tyneside Council.

As part of the Children’s Commissioner’s National Takeover Day, 48 children and young people from schools across North Tyneside found out what life was like working at the authority.

Jobs including working at leisure centres, helping out in the environment depot, spending the day in the Registrar’s Office, joining teams, or involved in some decision making.

Mayor Norma Redfearn said: “National Takeover Day always offers a great opportunity for young people to find out about what the council does and to have their say on services that affect them.”

Liberty Charlton, 15, from Churchill Community College, said: “I was really excited to be working with the Law and Governance team. Law is so interesting and I was looking forward to seeing the types of things the council deal with.”

National Takeover Day, organised by the Office for the Children’s Commissioner, offers children across the country the chance to work alongside adults and get involved in decision-making in a wide range of organisations, and this is the sixth time North Tyneside Council has taken part.