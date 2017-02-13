BREXIT: We need the EU workers

As a member of the working classes, I would like to spell out why I and many others of Alan Campbell’s constituents did not vote for Brexit.

At a time when the NHS is facing a desperate shortage of nurses where do you propose we get the huge increase in nurses we need if not though immigration? I read that applications to train as a nurse are down 25 per cent this year so it won’t be here.

I wonder who you think is going to suffer the most from this? Do you think the affluent will suffer, with their job perks of private health insurance? No, the private companies will pay premium prices to get all the nurses they need.

Every week I see multiple adverts for care workers. There was a huge advert in this newspaper for a large numbers of carers just a few weeks ago. Where are they going to come from?

People need these workers and we don’t seem to be filling the jobs with those who are moaning about immigrants. Could it be that they don’t want to do these jobs?

I, for one, do not want to see the elderly and sick going without care. Again the affluent (who apparently are the only beneficiaries of the EU) will be able to pay premium prices to get the care they need. The less affluent, the working classes, will always lose out in these cases.

These are only two examples, but a similar situation continues in education, the service sector, transport and house building, to name a few.

The millionaires who supported Brexit can afford to live with the consequences. They weren’t doing anyone else a favour, least of all the working classes.

Name and address supplied