CAMPAIGN: Paint it red for charity

Every year, heart and circulatory disease kills around 6,800 people in the north east, and around 332,000 people in the region are living with its burden.

The need to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat these terrible conditions is more urgent than ever.

That’s why I’m calling on everyone to take part in the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) Wear it, Beat it campaign.

Join thousands across the UK on Friday, June 9 in wearing red and holding a fundraising event to help us stop heart disease in its tracks.

Last year more than 15,000 people took part in Wear it, Beat it, raising more than £750,000.

To sign up visit wearitbeatit.bhf.org.uk

Dan McNally

British Heart Foundation Area Fundraising Manager