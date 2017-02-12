CATS: Please be considerate

Some cat owners seem to think it’s acceptable to allow their pets to roam free and cause havoc to the surrounding area, not only ruining their neighbours’ gardens by using them as toilets, but also killing the local birdlife.

I’ve spent hundreds of pounds buying so-called ‘cat deterrents’ without success, and a similar amount on replacing plants/shrubs, which have been decimated by these animals. Why should people have to resort to such measures and at such cost?

I believe it’s cruel to allow cats outside as they have to fight for their territory.

Also, as cats are solitary animals, there should be no more than one per household, which doesn’t seem to deter some owners from having two, three, four or even more animals.

Surely the main reason for having a pet is to provide company and companionship so why do people let their animals out at all hours?

If a dog owner can be fined for letting a dog foul the pavement, park, etc, then something should be done to make cat owners responsible when their animals foul people’s gardens, destroy plants, etc.

Never mind all that “cats are free agents” rubbish. It’s a cop out. Get a lead on them, walk them and clear up their mess.

Mr K Todd

Whitley Bay