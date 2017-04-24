CEREMONY: A poignant tribute

A letter to your newspaper informed me of a World War II RAF commemoration on April 8, near Tavistock, Devon.

On the plane that crashed on the edge of Dartmoor in 1942 was my uncle, Pilot Officer William Alan Cruickshanks, who died aged 23. He is buried in Preston cemetery.

The ceremony, which remembered the crew of the Liberator FK 242 K-King of 224 Squadron, was poignant and memorable. It was a beautiful, sunny day.

The new memorial, a simple granite post with the new plaque, was unveiled by the widow of the sole survivor of the crash. Around 100 people attended the service.

I was asked to read the Epitaph at the end. It is a very moving poem, This Bit of England, by Edward Vine Hall.

Thank you for printing the letter from Rob Jones, of Tavistock, searching for relatives of the RAF men who were killed at Plasterdown in 1942.

Kay Hardy (nee Harrison)

Address supplied