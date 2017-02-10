CHARGES: Let’s work together

The parking charge reduction at Tynemouth Station is to be welcomed after a hard fought campaign by both residents and political campaigners alike.

The charges have been reduced from £10 per day to just £1.50 per day, which I think is something we can all welcome.

But these charges have now increased at weekends. It used to be free to park on a weekend, but now its costs the same as on a weekday.

I, along with other residents, will continue to push for this car park to be free on both weekdays and weekends to help ease the strain of parking on neighbouring residential streets.

However, I am dismayed that this important issue has become something of a political football.

I would like to thank everyone, of any political persuasion, for getting involved with the campaign.

But local issues should not be used to score political points.

We should work together across party lines to ensure a better deal for Tynemouth.

Liam Bones

Editor of Tynemouth Matters