A big thank you to the generous customers of Tesco Extra, North Shields, who supported our annual Santa’s Sleigh collection in the days before Christmas.

As a result, we are able to share £2,580 between Northumbria Blood Bikes, Sightsavers and a number of local charities. Thanks also to the management of Tesco for their assistance, and to Rotational Engineering of Wallsend for the refurbishment of Santa’s Sleigh.

Peter B Matthew

President, Rotary North Shields