DONATIONS: Thank you for donating

On behalf of the Rotary Club of Whitley Bay, I wish to express my sincere thanks to Whitley Bay’s citizens for their generous donations during our Christmas collection in the town’s shopping mall.

A marvellous total of £1,700 was raised and this will be carefully distributed amongst a number of deserving charities, including the mall’s favoured cause Tiny Lives.

November and December were extremely busy months for the Rotary club. We supported the fireworks on the Links, marshalled the St Nicholas Parade of schoolchildren with their Rotary-provided illuminated lanterns, and organised Santa in the Mall during the lead-up to Christmas.

Readers wishing to learn more about the Rotary Club should contact me on 07435 422687.

With best wishes for a Happy New Year to all in Whitley Bay.

Brian Royce

President, Rotary Club of Whitley Bay