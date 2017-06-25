ELECTION: Green Party here to stay

In this, one of the most extraordinary parliamentary elections of recent times, the turnout was heartening.

I would like to congratulate Labour candidates Alan Campbell and Mary Glindon on their resounding success.

I know that for many people there were huge sighs of relief at the result.

May I thank everyone who took part, particularly the people of all ages who delivered leaflets for candidates Julia Erskine in Tynemouth and Martin Collins in North Tyneside.

Your efforts are helping to ensure that the people of this borough will have a Green choice in the future, both locally and nationally.

The Green Party is here to stay in North Tyneside and we look forward to being a bigger part of the political spectrum in the interesting and challenging times to come.

Julia Erskine

North Tyneside Borough Green Party