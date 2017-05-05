EMISSIONS: Tackle the pollution

There has been increasing publicity telling us of the menaces within the exhaust gas from motor vehicle engines and what governments are doing to combat such.

Even low levels are slow poison to those already with respiration conditions.

In the UK, London’s built areas will have the highest levels of air pollution and charges are to be imposed for the sensitive zones. My experience of London was that the buildings and traffic stretched for miles, and no part was free from toxic gases and minute articles. London also has airports with intense flight paths.

As a life-long non-driver I am not directly aware of the insurances and taxes required for cars, but I see that vehicle excise duty (VED) has been recalculated to take more account of the propulsion used.

Zero emissions vehicles maybe zero VED, but the low emissions internal combustion engines previously only £10 a year or so will have a charge of £140. Even this low sum appears to be high enough to encourage a rush to buy before the start date.

Not understood by me is that over 50 per cent of this buying was for diesels, perhaps in the hope that some magic device would cure the emissions.

Though in the past, I had to learn about the perils of sulphur dioxide, lead in petrol, and sooty particles arising from incomplete combustion, the oxides of nitrogen did not have the same publicity as they now have.

Whatever the EU rules are for Brexit, EU codes for air and other pollution are a very good standard, we are told.

Governments allowing projects for coal surface mining, fracking for gas and supposed oil fields in south east England, I believe are contrary to our obligations.

AM Johnson

Cullercoats